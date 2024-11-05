John Lewis Joins Articore Group, Holding Major Shares

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Articore Group Limited has announced the appointment of John Lewis as a director, effective from October 24, 2024. Lewis holds significant interest in the company through various entities, including over 2.4 million ordinary shares held by BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd on his behalf. This appointment may influence the company’s strategic direction given Lewis’s substantial stake.

For further insights into AU:ATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.