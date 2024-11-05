News & Insights

Stocks

John Lewis Joins Articore Group, Holding Major Shares

November 05, 2024 — 08:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Articore Group Limited has announced the appointment of John Lewis as a director, effective from October 24, 2024. Lewis holds significant interest in the company through various entities, including over 2.4 million ordinary shares held by BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd on his behalf. This appointment may influence the company’s strategic direction given Lewis’s substantial stake.

For further insights into AU:ATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDBBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.