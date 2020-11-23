John Lennon’s Son Says Bitcoin ‘Empowers’ People Like Never Before

The son of Beatles legend John Lennon has praised bitcoin for its ability to help individuals transcend politics and world events.

Sean Ono Lennon, speaking on the Orange Pill Podcast on Sunday, said bitcoin “empowers people in a way they’ve never been empowered before.” He noted that, the world’s first cryptocurrency is “one of the only things” that gives him more optimism about “the future and humanity in general” amid the tribulations of 2020.

Sean Lennon is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and is himself a musician, having been a member of bands such as Cibo Matto, the Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger and the Claypool Lennon Delirium.

“If they [people] had gold they would have to carry it in a sack and someone could steal that from them,” Lennon said.

Bitcoin “transcends the physical world,” he continued. “It means that you have total agency, you have total self-sovereignty and as long as you can remember your key phrase then you are good to go.”

Interest in bitcoin this year has continued to soar as individuals seek alternative methods of investing untethered from political strife and fuelled by uncertainty around the global pandemic.

“In an ocean of destruction that was this year, I find bitcoin to give me a kind of optimism, to be honest,” said Lennon.

