US Markets
KKR

John Laing's second biggest investor backs KKR's $2.84 billion buyout deal

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Asset manager Schroders, the second biggest shareholder at John Laing, has backed private equity firm KKR's 2 billion pound ($2.84 billion) bid for the British infrastructure firm, calling it a "fair deal".

May 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager Schroders, the second biggest shareholder at John Laing JLG.L, has backed private equity firm KKR's KKR.N 2 billion pound ($2.84 billion) bid for the British infrastructure firm, calling it a "fair deal".

"As a major shareholder in John Laing we believe management have secured a fair deal for all stakeholders," a Schroders spokesperson said in an email statement late on Thursday.

The asset manager owns nearly 8% of John Laing, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Earlier this week, John Laing became the latest British company to attract a take-private bid as London-listed firms carry a discount to global peers, undermining the value of staying public.

The company's shareholders are entitled to 403 pence per share in cash, a premium of 27% to the stock's close on May 5, the day before the company confirmed it was in takeover talks.

Shares have gained nearly 28% since the disclosure and were trading at 404.2 pence by 0733 GMT on Friday.

($1 = 0.7052 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular