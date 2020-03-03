John Laing Group FY19 Pretax Profit Falls - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - John Laing Group plc (JLG.L), an originator, active investor and manager of infrastructure projects, reported Tuesday that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2019 was 100 million pounds, down sharply from 296 million pounds last year.

The company noted that the main reason for the lower profit before tax compared to last year was the reduction in fair value movement in the investment portfolio.

Profit for the year attributable to shareholders of the company was also 100 million pounds, compared to 296 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share fell to 20.2 pence from 62.4 pence last year.

Net gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss declined to 147 million pounds from 366 million pounds a year ago.

Operating income fell to 179 million pounds from 397 million pounds a year ago. NAV per share was 337 pence at 31 December 2019, compared to 323 pence a year ago.

The company declared a total final dividend of 7.66 pence per share which, together with the interim dividend of 1.84 pence per share paid in October 2019, makes a total dividend for 2019 of 9.5 pence per share, maintaining the 2018 level.

The final dividend will be put to shareholders for their approval at the company's AGM which will be held on 7 May 2020.

