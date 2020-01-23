John Laing Group CEO resigns to rejoin France's Veolia

Infrastructure firm John Laing Group Plc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Olivier Brousse will step down from the position after nearly six years to return to French water and waste group Veolia.
