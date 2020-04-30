John Laing Group appoints Ben Loomes as CEO

April 30 (Reuters) - Infrastructure firm John Laing Group JLG.L on Thursday named Ben Loomes as its chief executive officer, effective May 8.

Loomes began his career at Goldman Sachs in the energy and power investment banking team and will replace Olivier Brousse, who stepped down from the position in January.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

