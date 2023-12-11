News & Insights

John Hollister To Be GlobalFoundries New CFO

December 11, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Semiconductors manufacturer, GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS), Monday, announced that John Hollister will join the company as the Chief Financial Officer, effective February 5, 2024.

Hollister will be replacing David Reeder, who had announced his resignation earlier this year, the company said in a statement.

Prior to this, Hollister has served as CFO and Senior Vice President of Silicon Labs, where he helped the company to grow in broad-based semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

In pre-market activity, GlobalFoundries' stock is climbing 0.57%, to $52.80, whereas the same slipped 0.49%, to close at $52.50 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

