John Hess Is The Independent Director of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) And They Just Sold 96% Of Their Shares

Some KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, John Hess, recently sold a substantial US$5.4m worth of stock at a price of US$37.12 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 96% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KKR

Notably, that recent sale by John Hess is the biggest insider sale of KKR shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$38.19). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 96% of John Hess's holding.

In total, KKR insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KKR Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. KKR insiders own 3.2% of the company, currently worth about US$1.0b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About KKR Insiders?

Insiders sold KKR shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - KKR has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

