John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that HTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.87, the dividend yield is 9.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTY was $6.87, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.91 and a 44.94% increase over the 52 week low of $4.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

