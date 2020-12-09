John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.68, the dividend yield is 11.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTY was $5.68, representing a -22.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.30 and a 51.47% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

