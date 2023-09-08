John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.05%, the lowest has been 8.56%, and the highest has been 17.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.05 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTY is 0.03%, an increase of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.33% to 1,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 23.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 27.51% over the last quarter.

Clough Capital Partners L P holds 210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 9.88% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 145K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 501.35% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed-end fund thta has as objective total return from current income and gains and capital appreciation. The fund is used for global tax-sensitive dividend income and is investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities of issuers located around the globe.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.