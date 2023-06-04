John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.56%, the lowest has been 7.06%, and the highest has been 16.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTY is 0.02%, a decrease of 19.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 1,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Clough Capital Partners L P holds 207K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 50.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 110.91% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 27.19% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTY by 84.41% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed-end fund thta has as objective total return from current income and gains and capital appreciation. The fund is used for global tax-sensitive dividend income and is investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities of issuers located around the globe.

