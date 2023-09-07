John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income (HTD) Declares $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.02%, the lowest has been 5.95%, and the highest has been 13.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTD is 0.10%, a decrease of 73.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 4,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 840K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 387K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 325K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 867.96% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 275K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 23.46% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a clsed-end fund that has as objective a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund is used for tax-sensitive equity income and is typically investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities.

