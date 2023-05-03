John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income (HTD) Declares $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.11%, the lowest has been 5.95%, and the highest has been 13.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTD is 0.41%, an increase of 206.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 4,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 857K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 381K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing a decrease of 25.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 336K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing a decrease of 28.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 25.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTD by 99.88% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax- Advantaged Dividend Income Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a clsed-end fund that has as objective a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund is used for tax-sensitive equity income and is typically investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities.

