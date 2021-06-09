John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that HTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.21, the dividend yield is 6.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTD was $25.21, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.29 and a 38.52% increase over the 52 week low of $18.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

