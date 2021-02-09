John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that HTD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTD was $21.62, representing a -22.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.97 and a 122.66% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTD Dividend History page.

