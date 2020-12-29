John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that HTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.25, the dividend yield is 7.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTD was $21.25, representing a -24.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.98 and a 118.85% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

