John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) Declares $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.17 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.48%, the lowest has been 6.49%, and the highest has been 17.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.47 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 25.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDT is 0.06%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.00% to 3,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridge Advisory holds 431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 93,620.34% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 355K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 345K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 85.75% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 13.51% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed-end fund that has as objective high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital, used for d.iversifying sources of equity income. The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities. The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.

