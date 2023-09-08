John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) Declares $0.08 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.99 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.45%, the lowest has been 6.49%, and the highest has been 17.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.45 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDT is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.71% to 4,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridge Advisory holds 449K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 337K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 883.01% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 304K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDT by 578.21% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed-end fund that has as objective high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital, used for d.iversifying sources of equity income. The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities. The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.

