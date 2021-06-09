John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that HPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.55, the dividend yield is 6.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPS was $19.55, representing a -0.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.56 and a 29.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

