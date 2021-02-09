John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.28, the dividend yield is 7.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPS was $17.28, representing a -13.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 114.66% increase over the 52 week low of $8.05.

