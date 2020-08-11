John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.89, the dividend yield is 7.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPS was $16.89, representing a -16.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.17 and a 109.81% increase over the 52 week low of $8.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

