John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Declares $0.11 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.93%, the lowest has been 6.62%, and the highest has been 13.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPS is 0.37%, an increase of 110.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 3,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund holds 646K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Spectrum Asset Management holds 646K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 507K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPS by 21.83% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPS by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed end fund thta has as objective high current income and capital preservation. The fund is used for diversifying sources of income and is Focused on preferred stocks and preferred convertible securities, which share characteristics of both equities and bonds.

