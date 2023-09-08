John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.11%, the lowest has been 6.49%, and the highest has been 13.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPF is 0.04%, an increase of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 1,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing a decrease of 63.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 30.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 828.29% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 16.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Koshinski Asset Management holds 84K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 50.18% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed-end fund that has as objective high current income and capital preservation. The fund is used for diversifying sources of income and is focused on preferred stocks and preferred convertible securities, which share characteristics of both equities and bonds-

