John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.99%, the lowest has been 6.49%, and the highest has been 13.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPF is 0.03%, an increase of 35.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.94% to 1,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 313K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 92.06% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Koshinski Asset Management holds 84K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 0.71% over the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 77K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPF by 7.68% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed-end fund that has as objective high current income and capital preservation. The fund is used for diversifying sources of income and is focused on preferred stocks and preferred convertible securities, which share characteristics of both equities and bonds-

