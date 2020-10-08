John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.123 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that HPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.44, the dividend yield is 7.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPI was $19.44, representing a -19.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.08 and a 112.23% increase over the 52 week low of $9.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPI Dividend History page.

