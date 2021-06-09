John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.123 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that HPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.59, the dividend yield is 6.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPI was $21.59, representing a -0.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.64 and a 20.68% increase over the 52 week low of $17.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.