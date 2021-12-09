John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.123 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that HPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.9, the dividend yield is 7.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPI was $20.9, representing a -5.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.13 and a 14.15% increase over the 52 week low of $18.31.

HPI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hpi Dividend History page.

