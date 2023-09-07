John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.92%, the lowest has been 6.17%, and the highest has been 13.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPI is 0.05%, a decrease of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 3,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 319K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing a decrease of 18.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 30.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 1,070.90% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 194K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 849.29% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing a decrease of 32.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 30.50% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed-end fund thta has as objective an high current income and capital preservation. The fund is used for diversifying sources of income and it's nvesting at least 50% of the portfolio in investment-grade securities.

