John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.81%, the lowest has been 6.17%, and the highest has been 13.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPI is 0.05%, a decrease of 41.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.96% to 3,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 377K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 21.63% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 222K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 21.19% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 88,236.60% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 43.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 81.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 92.89% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed-end fund thta has as objective an high current income and capital preservation. The fund is used for diversifying sources of income and it's nvesting at least 50% of the portfolio in investment-grade securities.

