John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.78%, the lowest has been 6.17%, and the highest has been 13.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPI is 0.04%, a decrease of 55.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.28% to 3,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 245K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 222K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 21.19% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 18.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPI by 5.59% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed-end fund thta has as objective an high current income and capital preservation. The fund is used for diversifying sources of income and it's nvesting at least 50% of the portfolio in investment-grade securities.

