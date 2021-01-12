John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II (HPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II (HPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.123 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that HPF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPF was $18.49, representing a -19.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.97 and a 105.44% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.