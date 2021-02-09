John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II (HPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II (HPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.123 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HPF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.04, the dividend yield is 7.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPF was $19.04, representing a -17.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.97 and a 111.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

