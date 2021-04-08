John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II (HPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II (HPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.123 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that HPF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.24, the dividend yield is 6.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPF was $21.24, representing a -0.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.43 and a 40.32% increase over the 52 week low of $15.14.

