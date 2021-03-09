John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.321 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -9.58% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHI was $17.87, representing a -2.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.32 and a 99.82% increase over the 52 week low of $8.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

