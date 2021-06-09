John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.386 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.86, the dividend yield is 8.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHI was $18.86, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.86 and a 30.05% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

