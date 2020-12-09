John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.355 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.27, the dividend yield is 8.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHI was $17.27, representing a -6.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.48 and a 93.12% increase over the 52 week low of $8.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHI Dividend History page.

