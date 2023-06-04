John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Declares $0.22 Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.10%, the lowest has been 6.56%, and the highest has been 11.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Investors Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHI is 0.04%, an increase of 30.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.62% to 1,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shaker Financial Services holds 138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 58.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 126.97% over the last quarter.

Stratos Wealth Partners holds 130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 85.72% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 49.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 64.40% over the last quarter.

Capital Investment Advisors holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 113,820.45% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The John Hancock Investors Trust objective is the income and capital appreciation The strategy of John Hancock Investors Trust is to emphasis on income, concentrating primarily on generating income for distribution to shareholders.

