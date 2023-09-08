John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Declares $0.21 Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.83 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.25%, the lowest has been 6.56%, and the highest has been 11.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Investors Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHI is 0.04%, an increase of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.13% to 1,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 89.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 855.46% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 145K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Stratos Wealth Partners holds 132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 569.64% over the last quarter.

Capital Investment Advisors holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 23.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHI by 34.18% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The John Hancock Investors Trust objective is the income and capital appreciation The strategy of John Hancock Investors Trust is to emphasis on income, concentrating primarily on generating income for distribution to shareholders.

