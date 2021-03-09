John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.197 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -34.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHS was $15.61, representing a -7.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.96 and a 51.51% increase over the 52 week low of $10.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

