John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.194 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.52% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.1, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHS was $16.1, representing a -5.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.96 and a 14.27% increase over the 52 week low of $14.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

