John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 61.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.91, the dividend yield is 7.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHS was $15.91, representing a -4.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.66 and a 54.47% increase over the 52 week low of $10.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

