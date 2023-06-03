John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Declares $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.67%, the lowest has been 4.14%, and the highest has been 9.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.45 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHS is 0.06%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 4,369K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,998K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares, representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 16.08% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 889K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 696K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 25.88% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 18.70% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 24.40% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed-end fund with an High level of current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund is focusing on opportunities in investment-grade corporate and government-backed securities

