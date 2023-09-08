John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.72%, the lowest has been 4.14%, and the highest has been 9.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.54 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHS is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.92% to 4,888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 2,171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,014K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 31.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 44.32% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 915K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 3.43% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 33.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHS by 40.70% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed-end fund with an High level of current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund is focusing on opportunities in investment-grade corporate and government-backed securities

