John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HEQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HEQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.98, the dividend yield is 8.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEQ was $12.98, representing a -0.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.04 and a 33.54% increase over the 52 week low of $9.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

