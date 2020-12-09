John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HEQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -22.87% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.73, the dividend yield is 9.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEQ was $11.73, representing a -23.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.40 and a 46.26% increase over the 52 week low of $8.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

