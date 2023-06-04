John Hancock Hedged equity & Income Fund (HEQ) Declares $0.29 Dividend

John Hancock Hedged equity & Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.10%, the lowest has been 6.77%, and the highest has been 14.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Hedged equity & Income Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEQ is 0.02%, a decrease of 41.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 2,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 27.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEQ by 87.68% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEQ by 89,336.22% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEQ by 34.82% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEQ by 63.94% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEQ by 86.63% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged equity & Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-edm fund thta has as objective the capital appreciation and current income. The fund is used for Diversifying sources of income and seeks total return consisting of both income and capital gains. The fund is investing at least 80% of the portfolio in a diverse selection of equities across market capitalizations.

