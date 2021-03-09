John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BTO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTO was $38.49, representing a -0.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.76 and a 240.92% increase over the 52 week low of $11.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

