John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BTO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.45, the dividend yield is 4.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTO was $44.45, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.95 and a 127.02% increase over the 52 week low of $19.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

