John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BTO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.45, the dividend yield is 7.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTO was $29.45, representing a -20.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $37 and a 160.85% increase over the 52 week low of $11.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BTO as a top-10 holding:

Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 20.31% over the last 100 days. GOEX has the highest percent weighting of BTO at 3.81%.

